USPS US Flag 2018 Forever Stamps (Book of 40) | $22 | Amazon | Clip the 10% off coupon

Buying stamps IRL sucks. Either you have to stand in line at the post office for hours, or you have to go to a pharmacy or whatever and speak to an actual human (the horror!) to get them from their hiding place behind the counter. So let’s all collectively agree to buy stamps on Amazon from now on—emphasis on the “now,” because you can get this book of 40 Forever Stamps for just $22 today when you clip the 10% off coupon. Take this deal to your mailbox, and send it.

To be clear, Forever Stamps are currently priced at $.55, so you aren’t really saving any money compared to buying them at the post office; you’re just getting the added convenience of ordering online with Prime shipping.