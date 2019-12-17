It's all consuming.
This DBPOWER USB-C Wall Charger Is Literally Only $5

Ana Suarez
DBPOWER USB Type C Wall Charger | $5 | Amazon | Promo code XSMCDG77
If you’re in a pinch for a charger, why not get one that is only $5? You can get the DBPOWER USB Type C Wall Charger for $13 off when you use promo code XSMCDG77. It can charge all your USB-C devices at full max 45W speed. This can be used on type-C port charging USB devices, like the new MacBook/Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note8/S8/Plus or Nexus 5X/6P. You can charge an iPhone X/8/8 Plus (at full 15W) when used with an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable (not included).

