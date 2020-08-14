It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Dazzling Diana Prince Statue Is a Must-Have for Any Themysciran and She's $43 Off

Sheilah Villari
DC Designer Series: Wonder Woman | $107 | Amazon
DC Designer Series: Wonder Woman | $107 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

DC Designer Series: Wonder Woman | $107 | Amazon

Jenny Frison has created some of these most beautiful covers in all of comics. I’ve personally gone out of my way to snag a few of her special variant covers. Among them of course is Wonder Woman. No one draws Diana quite like Jenny. This gorgeous state of the champion the Amazons brings that vision to life. Take $43 off DC Designer Series statue now.

Sculpted by Jack Mathews this version of Miss Prince is based on one of Jenny Frison’s illustrated covers from the Rebirth era of the Wonder Woman. She stands 15.5" tall and is both stunning and strong. She’s posed for battle with her spear and shield. Her golden Lasso of Truth hangs from her hip as her cape gently blows in the breeze. She’s cast in polyresin and they only made 5,000 of these superb statues. The perfect gift for any daughter of Themyscira.

This item ships for free if you’re a Prime member.

Sheilah Villari

