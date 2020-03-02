This $40 Dash Toaster Is Basically The Lowest It's Been

Dash Toaster Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Dash Toaster | $40 | Amazon



If you’re in the market for a cute little toaster, look no further! The Dash 2-slice toaster is able to (obviously) toast, defrost, re-heat, and get that bagel perfectly brown without breaking a sweat. And at a low $40, it is at its lowest price, ever. You can also look through the window to see your bread brown in real time. So make sure to grab this retro-inspired appliance before it’s gone!



