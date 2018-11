Photo: Amazon

We’re entering peak KitchenAid season, and if you don’t already have one on your counter, grab this Artisan (in a lovely shade of “Blue Willow” for an all-time low $200, complete with a pouring shield. In addition to beating eggs and mixing doughs, you can use this with a whole array of KitchenAid accessories to make pasta, grate cheese, grind meat, sift ingredients, chop onions, and more.