It’s weird how dangerous food can be if you don’t handle it properly. How can something so delicious also be so deadly? This Joseph Joseph Index Plastic Cutting Board Set will help you keep your foods safely separated, with color coded boards for vegetables, raw fish, raw meat, and cooked items.



I especially like that they’re dishwasher safe, because what is even the point of containing germs if you’re going to have to scrub them away by hand anyway? (I mean, I know what the point is, but still.) The compact storage case is also a nice touch, but the very best part is that it’s on sale for an all-time low $24.

