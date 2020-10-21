This Cute 3.5-quart Dash Mixer Is Down to Lowest Ever $50, Today Only

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Dash 3.5qt Stand Mixer | $50 | Amazon Gold Box
When it’s time to whip it real good, a Dash stand mixer is a good bet to get the job done. These colorful mixers give you an old school vibe that can slot into both retro and modern kitchen themes. Available in Black, Blue, Green, Orange, and Red, this 3.5-quart unit isn’t the most spacious, but at just $50 ($30 off), it’s hard to ask for much more. You’ll get two beaters, two dough hooks, and a stainless steel mixing bowl to go along with the tilting head unit.
Advertisement