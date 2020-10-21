Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
This Cute 3.5-quart Dash Mixer Is Down to Lowest Ever $50, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonDashDash Deals
Dash 3.5qt Stand Mixer | $50 | Amazon Gold Box
Photo: Dash
When it’s time to whip it real good, a Dash stand mixer is a good bet to get the job done. These colorful mixers give you an old school vibe that can slot into both retro and modern kitchen themes. Available in Black, Blue, Green, Orange, and Red, this 3.5-quart unit isn’t the most spacious, but at just $50 ($30 off), it’s hard to ask for much more. You’ll get two beaters, two dough hooks, and a stainless steel mixing bowl to go along with the tilting head unit.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

