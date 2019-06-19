Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

CORSAIR Glaive - RGB Gaming Mouse | $31 | Amazon

Even ignoring its most obvious, standout feature, the Corsair Glaive is a hell of a gaming mouse for $31 (an all-time low). It’s built from aluminum, features RGB backlighting and custom profiles, and packs a 16,000 DPI sensor that would be right at home on a mouse twice as expensive.



Advertisement

And yes, as you might have guessed from the main product photo, it has interchangeable thumb grips too, so you can find the perfect fit for your hand. That’s a pretty sweet cherry on top.

Note: Some third party sellers have it for $31, but Amazon also has it for $33 directly, which is also excellent.