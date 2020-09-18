This Curved AOC Gaming Monitor Packs Massive Value at $145

AOC 24" Curved 1080p Gaming Monitor Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

AOC 24" Curved 1080p Gaming Monitor | $145 | Amazon

Sometimes, you find a deal that’s so good you just have to consider buying it, even if you don’t need the thing. That’s the exact predicament I’m in with this AOC monitor, a 24-inch 1080p gamer’s paradise thanks to 1ms response times, up to 165 refresh rates, and AMD FreeSync. This monitor is anywhere from $175 to over $200 most other places, but at Amazon, you can throw one into your cart for just $145.

Advertisement

Oh, I forgot to mention this is curved (15ooR) and borderless for maximum immersion in multi-monitor setups. I t’s totally suitable on its own if you like a tidy desk. Rounding out the desirables are an adjustable two-legged stand with both swivel and tilt functionality, two HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Advertisement