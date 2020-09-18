It's all consuming.
This Curved AOC Gaming Monitor Packs Massive Value at $145

AOC 24" Curved 1080p Gaming Monitor | $145 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Sometimes, you find a deal that’s so good you just have to consider buying it, even if you don’t need the thing. That’s the exact predicament I’m in with this AOC monitor, a 24-inch 1080p gamer’s paradise thanks to 1ms response times, up to 165 refresh rates, and AMD FreeSync. This monitor is anywhere from $175 to over $200 most other places, but at Amazon, you can throw one into your cart for just $145.

Oh, I forgot to mention this is curved (15ooR) and borderless for maximum immersion in multi-monitor setups. It’s totally suitable on its own if you like a tidy desk. Rounding out the desirables are an adjustable two-legged stand with both swivel and tilt functionality, two HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

