Zits will eventually dissipate, but it often takes the dark spots they leave behind much longer to fade. But there’s no need to be patient with Murad’s Environmental Shield Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, a cult-favorite treatment that lightens dark spots, age spots, sun spots or any other discoloration with noticeable fading in just one week. I’ve personally used this stuff, and the one-week claims hold up. Of course, such amazing results come at a high price, but today at Ulta, the serum is half off it’s regular price of $72, down to just $36. Don’t let this deal fade away.