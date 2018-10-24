Graphic: Shep McAllister

High-quality cookware sets will set you back a pretty penny, but this copper Cuisinart one has a lot to offer at a good price. Available today on Amazon for $199, it’s $100 cheaper than what it goes for elsewhere.

This 8-piecer includes all the pot and pan fundamentals: a saucepan, a saute pan, a stock pot and two skillets. And while the interiors are stainless steal, the copper exterior does more than just look sharp on your stovetop — the material eliminates hotspots, while the Tri-Ply construction allows for optimal temperature control.