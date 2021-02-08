This Creepy Giant Dragon Lady Plush Pillow Is $10 off and Will Either Curse You or Bring You Good Luck

Giant Dragon Plush Pillow | $59 | Amazon Gold Box

Suppose you’ve ever wanted a pretty and/or creepy dragon lady as a pillow today’s your lucky day. Ok, all jokes aside, this is actually based on Haku from Spirited Away. This is kind of a more feminine version. If you were looking for a sixty-inch pillow made of soft stretch plush fabric that’s also a weird dragon, look no firther. This Giant Dragon Plush Pillow is 15% off today only.

I’ve seen pillows like this, and they actually do wonders for side sleepers who often have a lot of pain in the night. Hugging this pillow can help shoulder and neck pain, easing you into a peaceful nigtht’s sleep. This dragon is full of feather microfibers, making it easy to shape. This is great because your it will arrive vacuum packaged. So you’ll need to knead out a very lumpy and wrinkled mythical creature. But don’t worry, they’ll find their shape soon once freed from their plastic prison. And you know,, after looking at this expression for a while,, I’m starting to find quite delightful and cute with its little scales and tail. This is an amusing and awesome surprise gift for a Miyazaki fan. If dragons truly bring luck and good forutne let this one protect your living room or bedroom for prosperous 2021.

This will ship free for Prime members.

