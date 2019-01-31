Screenshot: Sonos

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

There were a lot of Sonos deals around the holidays, but if you missed out on those, their Super Bowl sale could be your last chance to save for quite some time.



The new Beam sound bar is $50 off, while the Sonos Sub, the Playbase, and the larger Playbar sound bar are all $100 off. Even at full price, the Beam is arguably the best value in the Sonos lineup, so that’s where we’d recommend most people start. And of course, you can also pair any Sonos Play:1s or Ones with any of these products to use as satellite speakers in a surround sound setup.