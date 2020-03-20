It's all consuming.
This Corsair Wireless Gaming Headset is Down to Just $55

CORSAIR Void PRO RGB Wireless Gaming Headset (White) | $55 | Best Buy
CORSAIR Void PRO RGB Wireless Gaming Headset (White) | $55 | Best Buy

Right now, Corsair’s Void PRO wireless gaming headset will cost just $55. This is the best price we’ve seen on this particular unit since the holidays.

This 7.1 surround sound model can last up to 16 hours on a single charge and has a working distance of about 40 feet. It connects via USB and is designed for use on PC.

It often hovers around $80-$100 normally, so this is a solid bargain on a very capable wireless gaming headset.

