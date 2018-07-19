You can give your PC a major bandwidth boost with 32GB (2 x 16GB) of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM for $300, an all-time low on Amazon. These RGB series sticks, amazingly, have customizable lighting effects, if that kind of performative, self-built PC artistry is your jam.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Corsair RAM Discount Comes With Its Own Light Show
You can give your PC a major bandwidth boost with 32GB (2 x 16GB) of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM for $300, an all-time low on Amazon. These RGB series sticks, amazingly, have customizable lighting effects, if that kind of performative, self-built PC artistry is your jam.