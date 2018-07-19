Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR4 RAM | $300 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can give your PC a major bandwidth boost with 32GB (2 x 16GB) of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM for $300, an all-time low on Amazon. These RGB series sticks, amazingly, have customizable lighting effects, if that kind of performative, self-built PC artistry is your jam.