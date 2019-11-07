It's all consuming.
This Corsair Mechanical Keyboard Is Only $72, But You Might Have to Wait a Bit For It

Eric Ravenscraft
Corsair K70 Mechanical Keyboard | $72 | Amazon
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
Corsair K70 Mechanical Keyboard | $72 | Amazon

Corsair makes some of our readers’ mechanical keyboards. So it’s exciting that the Corsair K70 is down to an all-time low price of $72. And, as expected, it seems to be a popular deal. Currently, the keyboard is on backorder, but you can still buy it. It just might take a few weeks to get to you. At the time of writing, Amazon estimates the keyboard will be back in stock on November 21st. If you can handle the wait, though, you’ll be rewarded with a fantastic keyboard for a pretty-good-keyboard price.

Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.

