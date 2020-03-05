This Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug Is $15

Contigo Vaccum-Insulated Steel Travel Mug Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Contigo Vaccum-Insulated Steel Travel Mug | $14 | Amazon



If you’re the kind of person who just can’t stand having your drinks (hot or cold) spilling on them because the cap wasn’t tight enough, I’d like to introduce you to the Contigo travel mug. It’s only $15 and is auto-sealed so that nothing leaks or spills into your lap while commuting or taking a much-needed hike during the weekend. Not only that, but it’s vacuum-insulated so cold drinks stay cold for up to eight hours, while hot drinks like coffee and tea (which are essential to early mornings) stay hot up to seven. I don’t know, y’all, sounds like a cute deal to jump on before it’s gone.



