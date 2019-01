Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Contigo, the makers of our readers’ favorite travel mug, also makes one hell of a water bottle, and right now, this 32-ounce Autoseal Grace model is down to its lowest price ever at just $9. The bottle is leak-proof and spill-proof, so you can quench your thirst — both for water and for good deals.