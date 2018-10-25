Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nailing that grooming routine can be a challenge for anyone, but this You Dirty Dog Men’s Premium Grooming Set takes all the guesswork out of the process. The kit includes a sleek navy dopp kit, in which you’ll store your new face wash, shave cream, aftershave, and a comb, plus some very helpful operating instruction for the truly clueless. The best part: The whole shebang will only set you back $20, but the convenience of the thing is basically priceless.