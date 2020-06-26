It's all consuming.
This Company Called Love Cabin Has $7 Satin Pillowcases to Reduce Friction

Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Oh did you think these were for something else? Despite the company name, these satin pillowcases are ultrasoft and wrinkle-resistant for your.......hair and skin. They’re available in thirteen different colors all for about $7.

This pillowcase prevents knotted and matted hair if you are a more active sleeper. The high-quality satin is for those who have a mess of curly hair like me. It reduces friction to keep frizz and bedhead to a minimum in the morning. But a good pillowcase can minimize hair damage and breakage across the board. Satin cases have been known to treat your skin better too by helping prevent wrinkles and they won’t dry out your skin. Easy to launder so it’s won’t lose an ounce of its plushness and interrupt your beauty sleep.

Free shipping for Prime members.

