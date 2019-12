CyberPower 750VA Battery Back-Up Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

CyberPower 750VA Battery Back-Up | $50 | Best Buy

It’s annoying when your power goes out for a half second, but all your devices have to reboot. It’s even worse if you lose what you were working on. You can prevent both with a good battery backup, like this 375W model from CyberPower for just $50.