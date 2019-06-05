Photo: Amazon

TedGem 2 Pack Collapsible Colanders Set | $8 | Amazon

If you feel like you never have enough space in your kitchen, you’re not alone. Plenty of tiny apartments lack a desirable amount of counter and cabinet space. There are plenty of ways to get by in a tiny kitchen if you find things that can fit into small spaces. This TedGem Two-Pack Collapsible Colanders Set fits the bill. Traditional colanders take up a lot of space, but these silicone colanders can easily squeeze into a tight space.