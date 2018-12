Graphic: Shep McAllister

Time doesn’t have to be a flat circle. This unique clock uses LEDs and various words to describe the time colloquially. Think “IT IS HALF PAST THREE,” or “IT IS QUARTER TO SEVEN.” It’s actually a pretty efficient way of telling the time, and it’ll be a great conversation piece too. Normally about $70-$80, it’s just $56 today, but this deal ends at “TWELVE O’CLOCK” (AM, Pacific time).