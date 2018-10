Graphic: Shep McAllister

With loud, clicky blue switches, this HyperX mechanical keyboard might not make you popular in the office, but it’ll feel like a dream to type on. For an all-time low $50, it also eschews the number pad for a more compact design. If you haven’t made the switch to a mechanical keyboard yet, this is a great brand at a bargain bin price.