This Cleaning Robot Literally Does Everything and it's $200 Off on Gold Box

Quentyn Kennemer
Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum | $450 | Amazon Gold Box

You probably have all the time in the world to finally tackle that spring cleaning job you’ve been putting off for years, but who’s going to want to spend time cleaning at home after the all-clear? The Roborock S6 will, and you’ll get a $200 discount if you act by the end of today, bringing your total down to $450.

Now, that’s a tad expensive, but this robot vacuum has enough suction power to lift AA batteries and can even go where most dare not to roam—carpets! It uses oversized wheels to climb up over the ledge and turns on the pressure to really suck those cat fibers out. You can slap a towel on its butt and watch it wipe your hardwood or tile floors down. And did we mention you can talk to it with Alexa? In the absence of human interaction, that could very well be the killer feature.

