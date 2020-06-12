This Classy Gooseneck Pour Over Kettle is $12 Less For the Next Few Hours

30% off Pour Over Kettle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Coffee and tea lovers this deal is for you. This sturdy stainless steel pour over kettle is 30% off for the next few hours or until they run out.

The easy-grip handle of SparkPod’s kettle gives you the perfect pour for every cup. It won’t rust or leak and has a built-in thermometer. This is how coffee was meant to be experienced . This thirty-four ounce pot fits snuggly on the stovetop and has an eye-catching and classy design with its gooseneck spout . It guarantees spill-free pours so they’ll be no worry of a mess to clean up . It’s eco-conscious and won’t take up much space. If you’ve been looking for an upgrade this is a good time to do so while you can save $12.

This is one of Amazon’s lightning deals today so it only runs for five more hours but you’ll get free shipping if you are a Prime member.