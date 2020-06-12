It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

This Classy Gooseneck Pour Over Kettle is $12 Less For the Next Few Hours

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
181
Save
30% off Pour Over Kettle | $28 | Amazon Gold Box
30% off Pour Over Kettle | $28 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

30% off Pour Over Kettle | $28 | Amazon Gold Box

Coffee and tea lovers this deal is for you. This sturdy stainless steel pour over kettle is 30% off for the next few hours or until they run out.

Advertisement

The easy-grip handle of SparkPod’s kettle gives you the perfect pour for every cup. It won’t rust or leak and has a built-in thermometer. This is how coffee was meant to be experienced. This thirty-four ounce pot fits snuggly on the stovetop and has an eye-catching and classy design with its gooseneck spout. It guarantees spill-free pours so they’ll be no worry of a mess to clean up. It’s eco-conscious and won’t take up much space. If you’ve been looking for an upgrade this is a good time to do so while you can save $12.

This is one of Amazon’s lightning deals today so it only runs for five more hours but you’ll get free shipping if you are a Prime member.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

So You Want to Learn Tarot? Here's How to Get Started

Sunday Scaries' CBD Father's Day Bundle Features Oil, Gummies, and YOLO Shots for $59

A Bunch of Nintendo Switch Games are up to 50% off Today

The Best Cooling Weighted Blankets to Temper the Warmth