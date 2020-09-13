This Classic Faux Leather Messenger Bag Can Be Your Go-To Fall Accessory For Only $14

Ecosusi 14-Inch Faux Leather Messenger Bag 839WDEPT Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Ecosusi 14-Inch Faux Leather Messenger Bag | $14 | Amazon | Promo code 839WDEPT

It finally feels like fall, which means it’s the perfect time to start pulling out autumn weather apparel and accessories and maybe also considering new pieces to add to your wardrobe.

For me, September means my graduate school semester is kicking into high gear, so I want a classic bag that I can pair with any outfit that is also big enough to fit all of my studying essential s. This 14-inch Ecosusi messenger bag fits the bill perfectly, and with promo code 839WDEPT it is a steal at $14— that’s a dollar per inch of bag! It looks like this code works for the brown color option (my personal favorite) and the black option. If the coffee color option catches your eye, you’ll have to pay full price, my friend.