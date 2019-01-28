Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This $99 speaker from Amazon is unlikely to trump Sonos in terms of audio quality, but damn, if it doesn’t look so, so classy. I, for one, love the retro aesthetic it has going on.

It has knobs! But not just for decoration, they actually control volume, treble, and bass. There’s Bluetooth and it also has 3.5mm input, so you can connect your smartph... wait, never mind. You can connect an Echo Dot to it.

If you’re not an audiophile and are more interested in making your apartment as chic as possible, this is a great time to invest.