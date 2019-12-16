It's all consuming.
This Charmin Forever Roll Starter Kit Is Totally the Shit

Ana Suarez
Forever Roll Starter Kit | $30 | Charmin
Are you fucking tired of running out of toilet paper? Seriously, it is so shitty to be on the toilet and reach for a square, only to find it is all gone. Never worry about that crap again when you get a Forever Roll Starter Kit from Charmin. You can choose from three different options: Holder Stand, Screw-In Wall Mount, and Adhesive Wall Mount. Each Starter Kit comes with a holder and three Forever Rolls, so you seriously won’t run out of toilet paper for forever. Snag a Starter Kit now while they are 20% off (from now until January 1, 2020).

Ana Suarez
Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

