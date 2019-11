Celestron - NexStar 8SE Telescope | $999 | Amazon

This Celestron automated telescope is a high-powered tool for advanced astronomy enthusiasts who want to find celestial bodies in the night sky. But, as with most gadgets like it, it’s rather expensive. Fortunately, every once in a while the stars align and this telescope comes down to a relatively reasonable $999. This is one of those times, so grab it while the deal’s clear enough to see.