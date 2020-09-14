It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Camping Lantern Doubles as a Ceiling Fan for $14, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Portable LED Camping Lantern w/ Fan | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
Solar Hand Crank LED Lantern | $20 | Amazon Gold Box

I LOVE 2-in-1s. We have wine openers that can also pry beer caps loose, shampoos that can also act as your conditioner, and now, you can keep your surroundings cool and visible with an LED lantern that doubles as a ceiling fan for $14 as part of Amazon’s one day sale. The fan can blow up to 15 hours depending on fan speed mode. Using the lantern alone, it can stretch 20 hours. If that’s too unconventional for you, there’s also a handheld lantern with hand crank charging and solar panels to ensure you’re not caught in a power outage with no recourse. It’s only $20.

