Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Contrary to what you might have heard, you don’t have to risk burning down your house to fry a turkey this Thanksgiving. This Butterball electric fryer doesn’t use an open flame to heat the oil, so you can set it up on the counter in your kitchen.



This open box model has never been cheaper (with promo code KJTURKEY), and can accommodate birds up to 14 pounds, three pounds of chicken wings, a large seafood fry, and more. I think I know what you’ll be thankful for once you try it.