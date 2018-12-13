Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re a winter sports person, Amazon has everything you need to hit the slopes this season. In today’s Gold Box, you’ll find deep discounts on Burton ski and snowboard apparel and Anon helmets and goggles. The bunny hill (or the black diamond, if you’re brave) doesn’t stand a chance.

And even though much of this stuff this is specifically for snow sports — I can’t imagine a scenario where mittens that thick or a set of bib pants would do much good on a regular non-ski weekend — there’s nothing stopping you from donning this gear every day. I personally wear a Burton Prowess jacket around New York City, and it serves me quite well in regular ol’ cold weather, thank you very much.