Photo: Eric Ravenscraft

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

There are a lot of good reasons to splurge on a fancy, expensive arm for your computer monitors. But if you’re on a budget and don’t mind a little bit of extra fiddling, this affordable dual mount from Huanuo has a lot going for it considering its price tag. Normally $70, you can get it for just $56 today with promo code F8UINAMA.