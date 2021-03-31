It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Bronzing Face Mist From St. Tropez Is a Best Seller and Half Off

Want a sunkissed glow without the destructive UV rays. St. Tropez has you covered, literally. Their Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist is one of Ulta’s top-sellers and is half of the rest of the day.

Since it’s a face mist, it’s designed to be lightweight and as transparent as possible, even with tanning agents. It’s made to be used over or under makeup, so don’t worry; you won’t have to ditch your favorite cosmetics for this. This face mist gives you a little color without it looking orange or unnatural. It’s slightly fragranced with a tropical scent and infused with hibiscus extract to refresh your face with anti-oxidants. Since this is a wearable spray, you won’t even feel it on. Some users have said they saw slight bronzing within four hours since this subtly develops after you spray. St. Tropez’s formula is all-natural, making it ideal for a streak-free golden tan. Minimal pumps are needed each use and excpet it to last for a few days. As always, do a patch test before use.

