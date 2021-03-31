This Bronzing Face Mist From St. Tropez Is a Best Seller and Half Off

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist Graphic : Sheilah Villari

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist | $15 | Ulta

Want a sunkissed glow without the destructive UV rays. St. Tropez has you covered, literally. Their Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist is one of Ulta’s top-sellers and is half of the rest of the day.

Since it’s a face mist, it’s designed to be lightweight and as transparent as possible, even with tanning agents. It’s made to be used over or under makeup, so don’t worry; you won’t have to ditch your favorite cosmetics for this. This face mist gives you a little color without it looking orange or unnatural. It’s slightly fragranced with a tropical scent and infused with hibiscus extract to refresh your face with anti-oxidants. Since this is a wearable spray, you won’t even feel it on . Some users have said they saw slight bronzing within four hours since this subtly develops after you spray . St. Tropez’s formula is all-natural, making it ideal for a streak-free golden tan. Minimal pumps are needed each use and excpet it to last for a few days. As always, do a patch test before use.

