This Brave Little Toaster Has Wide Slots to Shove All Your Breads In for Just $28

Stainless Steel Toaster Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stainless Steel Toaster | $28 | Amazon Gold Box



You never realize how much a good toaster can mean to you until you have one that continuously burns your bagels no matter the setting. Holife’s stainless steel toaster with wide slots might be the answer for your hot buns. It’s currently 40% off in today’s Amazon lighten deal.

Advertisement

There are six toasting settings to satisfy those who like a lite crisp or those who want their toast burnt to hell. The extra-wide slots allow for ultimate and even toasting. The wider slot also gives you more options of what you can efficiently pop in there like waffles, texas toast, artisanal bread that is a little thicker, and of course bagels. You can also reheat or defrost any of those to perfection. I don’t know why but I love that this has a LED countdown timer. This little guy is easy to clean with its removable crumb tray and is compact enough to fit on any counter. Plus it cools down fast.

This is a lightning deal so it will only run for the next three hours or until it runs out. Free shipping for Prime members.

