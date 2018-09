Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Why measure distances with a tape measure when you can measure them with a laser? This model from Bosch is down to its best price of the year, and can measure distances up to 120 feet to within 1/16 of an inch, and it can even calculate area and volume for you, if your middle school math skills are feeling rusty.