Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Sold out

With temperatures recently in the 90s for much of the country, cold brew coffee season is definitely here. This Bodum cold brew coffee maker will brew 1.5 liters of coffee, and the black one will only set you back $10 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

It functions like a french press coffee maker. You pour in the ground coffee and water, stash it in the fridge, and use the plunger to filter out all the beans when you’re ready to drink. With no heat ever touching the beans, it tends to produce less acidic coffee. So perk up, this deal might not last long.