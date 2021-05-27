This Bluetooth Tracker Five-Pack Is Worth Every Dollar to Avoid Having to Remember Where Anything Is Ever Again

5-Pack Bluetooth Tracking Devices | $5 | SideDeal



We live in a world where we have to check and double-check if we have everything before leaving the house because over the last year we had another essential item in the mix. “Did you remember your mask?” Just because we might not need those anymore doesn’t mean we won’t forget everything else. Keeping track of keys, wallets, phones, and cards can be overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be. Alleviate that headache with the help of a nifty little tracker. Today you can have five of these quarter-size TrackR Pixels for $1 each.

Download the app, sync the tracker with your phone, attach it, and you’re on your way to never losing your keys again. The Bluetooth range works up to one hundred feet, so if your keys fall behind the couch cushions, you’ll still be able to locate them. The app is compatible with most iOS and Android phones, and the built-in ringer is pretty dang loud for such a tiny device. But just in case that doesn’t do the trick, there are LED lights that flash to help you find your items as well. And if for some reason, you’re a bit out of range, there is also a crowdsourcing option to help you out too. Sharing is caring, so if you don’t need all five in your pack, you pass one on to a friend.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.