It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

This Bluetooth Receiver/Transmitter Lets You Use Bluetooth Headphones With Your TV

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
2.6K
1
Save
Mpow Bluetooth Receiver/Transmitter with SPDIF/AUX/RCA Connections | $18 | Amazon | Promo code MPOWBH108
Photo: Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mpow Bluetooth Receiver/Transmitter with SPDIF/AUX/RCA Connections | $18 | Amazon | Promo code MPOWBH108

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Mpow raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.

Advertisement

The little puck can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. You can also connect it anything with RCA or 3.5mm outputs too, which ought to cover just about any audio device in your home. Just be sure to use promo code MPOWBH108 at checkout to get it for $18.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

The PS4 Days of Play Bundle Is Back In Stock, If You Hurry
This $11 Klymit Camping Pillow Is Actually a Pillow, Not an Airbag
Preorder And Save On Anker's Thinnest USB-C PD Battery Pack

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts