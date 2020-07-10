This Bluetooth Adapter Adds Low Latency Wireless Audio to Any PC or PlayStation 4, Just $18

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
1Mii USB Bluetooth 5.0 AptX Low Latency Adapter | $18 | Amazon | Use code 8VP4AA3D
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
You can add Bluetooth audio to any PC or Mac, or even your PlayStation 4, with 1Mii’s low latency adapter. It’s usually $30, but with promo code 8VP4AA3D, your total falls to a mere $18. With Bluetooth 5.0 aptX, this device transmits clear audio from the source to your Bluetooth headphones and speakers. If you’re a gamer, the low latency feature is crucial, but you’ll need an appropriate headset to take advantage.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

