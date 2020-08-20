This Black and Orange Crash Team Racing Controller for Nintendo Switch Is Perfect for Halloween, Now $11 off

PowerA CTR Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

PowerA CTR Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch | $38 | Amazon

It’s not too late to transform your house for spooky season, and why can’t that include your gaming peripherals? This PowerA Crash Team Racing wireless controller is perfect for Halloween with its black and orange design with Aku Aku etched all around . By the way, I happen to call Halloween my born day, and whether coincidentally or incidentally, that’s my favorite color scheme. With $12 off at Amazon today, I totally just convinced myself to buy one. You can do so here if you’ve resolved likewise.