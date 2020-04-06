This Black and Decker Flashlight Gets Super Bright and it's Lower Than Ever

Black & Decker 5W 500 Lumens Flashlight Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Black & Decker 5W 500 Lumens Flashlight | $17 | Amazon

It’s always a good idea to prepare for the worst, so if you don’t already have one, you should add a high-octane flashlight to your survival arsenal. Black + Decker’s 5W LED flashlight can join your other gear for just $17, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. It shines at 500 lumens, which is bright enough to poke in the dark, but probably not fit for a search party (which we hope you’ll never have to do). The flashlight features a rechargeable alkaline battery that lasts up to 10 hours.

Our killer feature, however, is that you hold it like a gun, which could keep you in decent shape for laser tag and paintball.