This Beautiful Blue Nonstick Cookware Set Will Add a Pop of Color to Your Culinary Works

Anolon 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Anolon 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set | $59 | MorningSave

Stainless steel not only looks great but can also be a relief to even the most novice of chefs . Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set from Anolon . It’s $59, which is 77 % off what its original price is.

Advertisement

Again, how elegant does this indigo blue color look ? These will look definitely pop if you post your meal making process on social media. This set is made of pure hard-anodized aluminum. That means they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. T he handles are designed for a solid grip and have a rubber covering those stainless steel handles for safety . The glass lid fits solidly onto both the three-quart sautéuse and the almost ten-inch French skillet. This helps trap flavor in. Each is tough enough to with stand up to 400°F in the oven. Being nonstick makes these easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use. They also come in a stunning onyx black color.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.