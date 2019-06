Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat | $95 | Amazon

To be sure, the Sensi Wi-Fi thermostat isn’t as sexy looking as a Nest or Ecobee, but it has the same basic feature set for under $100. You can control it via a smartphone app, Apple HomeKit, or even Alexa, so we’re willing to overlook its decidedly average industrial design, especially since today’s price is the best Amazon’s listed in several months.