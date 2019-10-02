It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

This BarkBox Bed Is Big Enough For 65-Pound Dogs and Only Costs $32

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
361
Save
BarkBox Large Gray Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed | $32 | Amazon | Clip the $8 coupon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

BarkBox Large Gray Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed | $32 | Amazon | Clip the $8 coupon

If your dog needs to rest their weary bones after a long day, do them a favor and get them a new dog bed. Right now, you can get $8 off when you clip the coupon on-page for the BarkBox Large Gray Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed. The bed is 26" x 36” x 3” and can fit dogs up to 65 pounds. 

Advertisement

Just to be clear, it looks like only the large gray dog bed is currently on sale with this coupon. But little dogs love extra room, right?

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Wednesday's Best Deals: Acer Gear, Bosch Tools, Repel Umbrella, Lands' End and More
If You Don't Already Have a Costco Membership, Today's the Day to Get One
This $17 Elevated Feeder Has Airtight Storage to Keep Bugs Out of Your Pet's Food

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as an associate commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts