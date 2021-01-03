This Azeus 7-in-1 Air Purifier Filters Dust, Allergens, Pet Dander, Smoke, Mold, and Pollen for $144

AZEUS 7-in-1 Air Purifier | $144 | Amazon
I recently purchased an air purifier, and I feel like I am breathing a bit easier after I vacuum and run it for while than I did before. It’s been great to run it at night while I sleep as well, as it provides a bit of white noise and easy breathing.
I highly recommend trying one if you also suffer from allergies and/or asthma. Right now, you can get an AZEUS 7-in-1 air purifier for just $144 on Amazon right now.
As for the 7-in-1 mention, here’s what that includes: a HEPA filter, activated carbon, VOC absorber, formaldehyde adsorption particles, anti-bacterial treatment, a UV-C light sanitizer, and a negative ion generator.
This AZEUS purifier can filter dust, allergens, pet dander, smoke, mold, and pollen out of your air, according to the Amazon description. Grab it while it’s at the low deal price of $144, a $46 discount!