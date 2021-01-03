This Azeus 7-in-1 Air Purifier Filters Dust, Allergens, Pet Dander, Smoke, Mold, and Pollen for $144

AZEUS 7-in-1 Air Purifier Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

AZEUS 7-in-1 Air Purifier | $144 | Amazon



I recently purchased an air purifier, and I feel like I am breathing a bit easier after I vacuum and run it for while than I did before. It’s been great to run it at night while I sleep as well, as it provides a bit of white noise and easy breathing.

I highly recommend trying one if you also suffer from allergies and/or asthma. Right now, you can get an AZEUS 7-in-1 a ir p urifier for just $144 on Amazon right now.

As for the 7-in-1 mention, here’s what t hat includes : a HEPA filter, a ctivated c arbon, V OC a bsorber, f ormaldehyde adsorption particles, a nti-bacterial t reatment , a UV-C l ight s anitizer, and a n egative i on g enerator.



T his AZEUS purifier can filter d ust, allergens, pet dander, smoke, mold, and pollen out of your air, according to the Amazon description. Grab it while it’s at the low deal price of $144, a $46 discount!