This Awesome Dell Gaming Monitor Is Down to Just $250

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $250 D ell 24" LED QHD G-Sync Gaming Monitor delivers on three.

This G-Sync monitor offers 2560 x 1440 resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio, 1 ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, it offers really thin bezels and both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.