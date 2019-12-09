It's all consuming.
This Awesome Dell Gaming Monitor Is Down to Just $250

Tercius
Dell 24" LED QHD G-Sync Gaming Monitor | $250 | Best Buy
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $250 Dell 24" LED QHD G-Sync Gaming Monitor delivers on three.

This G-Sync monitor offers 2560 x 1440 resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio, 1 ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, it offers really thin bezels and both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

Tercius
