Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sony WH-1000XM3 & Sennheiser HD 6XX Bundle | $400 | Drop (formerly Massdrop)

Note: This deal goes live at 9AM ET, but quantities are expected to be very limited, so we’re posting it early to give you a chance to prepare.

Advertisement

While it may seem ludicrious, this $400 Sony WH-1000XM3 & Sennheiser HD 6XX bundle actually makes a lot of sense (and could save you a ton of money.) Let me explain. These are both terrific headphones. We’ve written, at length about how good the Sony XM3s are, and the Sennheiser HD 6XX is pretty legendary. But they serve very different purposes.

The Sonys are noise canceling, which is helpful when you’re on a plane or subway, and don’t want to hear anything. By contrast, Sennheisers are open back headphones, which let sounds pass through the cups, and allow you hear your surroundings (while also letting your music leak out). This openness gives these headphones a larger sound stage, and in turn, gives you a better listening experience.

Advertisement

So TL;DR, one is for outside, the other is for inside (but not in an open office, please).

If you purchase these separately, these two pairs of headphones would cost you over $500 ($220 for the Sennheisers, $300-$350 for the Sonys). So, buying the Sony WH-1000XM3 & Sennheiser HD 6XX bundle will in fact save a lot of money if you’re willing to invest in one purchase.