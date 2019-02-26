Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Start your dream home theater system with this discounted Onkyo receiver. This 9.2 channel system provides 120 watts per channel and has every feature you’d want in a modern setup, including Atmos and THX certification. Better still its down from its usual $900, to its lowest price ever.

Why buy this $600 unit? Because sound bars can be pretty rudimentary. And if you want a bonafide theater experience... well, two-channels ain’t gonna cut it chief.